JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,500” Price Target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

LON BATS traded down GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,786 ($36.40). 1,764,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,527. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,696.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,761.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

