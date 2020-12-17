K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$37.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The stock has a market cap of C$399.24 million and a P/E ratio of 104.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.41. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.73 and a 12-month high of C$46.44.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.50.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

