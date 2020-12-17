Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $9.26 on Monday. Kahoot! AS has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.32.

About Kahoot! AS

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

