Karbo (KRB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $687.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $693,893.81 and approximately $687.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00675407 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,841,834 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.