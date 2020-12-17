Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $529,344.96 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $484,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

KRTX opened at $100.49 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

