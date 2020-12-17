Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

