Keep3rV1 Trading Up 16.5% This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $93.70 million and $25.43 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $468.48 or 0.01999811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00133212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.00794704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00159808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00079313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00123696 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.