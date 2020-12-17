Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Shares Gap Up to $664.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $664.00, but opened at $698.00. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at $670.00, with a volume of 9,675 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £484.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 607.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 623.46.

Get Keller Group plc (KLR.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Keller Group plc (KLR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.86%.

About Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group plc (KLR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.