Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,905 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

KMI stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

