Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

KL stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

