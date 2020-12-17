Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 9,139 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $738,763.38.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,419,057.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after buying an additional 525,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 1,544,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 293,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.