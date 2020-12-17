KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. Research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 133.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,010 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

