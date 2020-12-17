Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.67. 1,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,174. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 1.45. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.70.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

