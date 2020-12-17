Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00133372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00814282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00160055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00079090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00123707 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,052,190 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.