L Michelle Wilson Sells 30,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Okta stock opened at $259.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $266.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 127.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

