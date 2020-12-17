Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

LIF opened at C$33.45 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$33.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.02.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LIF has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

