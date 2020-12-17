Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.80

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.80 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 296217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.40 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.51.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

