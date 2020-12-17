Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Landec stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 0.3% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 75,827 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 9.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Landec by 1.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 363,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $2,898,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

