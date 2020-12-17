Largo Coin (LRG) Market Capitalization Hits $180.90 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $180.90 million and $1.64 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for $10.26 or 0.00044238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00780969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00165969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00079037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00124133 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin.

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

