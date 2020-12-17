Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Laureate Education stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 49.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.