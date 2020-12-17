Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEA. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $163.70. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Lear by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lear by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.