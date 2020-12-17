Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LGGNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

