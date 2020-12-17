Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.37. Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 6,225 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$37.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

About Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.