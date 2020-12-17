Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells $518,550.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $518,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,341.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $96.36 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

