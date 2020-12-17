Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.