Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.