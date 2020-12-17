Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.24. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.