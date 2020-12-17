Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.55-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-8% (implying $3.73-3.87 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.55-9.75 EPS.

Shares of LII opened at $276.47 on Thursday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.23 and a 200 day moving average of $267.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.79.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

