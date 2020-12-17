Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Li Auto stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

