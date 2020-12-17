Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $248,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

