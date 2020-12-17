Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) versus Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Head to Head Comparison

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Liquid Holdings Group alerts:

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Avid Technology 5.19% -11.17% 6.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avid Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.37%. Given Avid Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Volatility & Risk

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avid Technology $411.79 million 1.49 $7.60 million $0.36 38.53

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Holdings Group.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Liquid Holdings Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.