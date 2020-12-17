LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0111

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $1,883.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,049,532,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,761,476 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

