Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 6,417 Shares

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $20,085.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

