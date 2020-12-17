Lisk Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $164.96 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00005716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011912 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,696,350 coins and its circulating supply is 126,687,061 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.