Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 39.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.86 billion and approximately $9.93 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $103.83 or 0.00447580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,108,873 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

