Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $95,596.20 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $95,596.20 and approximately $71.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,817.47 or 3.05839324 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027052 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

