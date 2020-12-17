Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 1431159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

