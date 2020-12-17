Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.73

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 14578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 61,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

