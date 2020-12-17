Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 12,796,575 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) (LON:LSAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI.L) Company Profile

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a location data and data intelligence company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers platform products, which includes verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides independent, media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and data and insights platform, which provides access to location data points.

