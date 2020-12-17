Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.11 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Loki has a market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $361,268.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,013.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.85 or 0.02832501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00449980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.81 or 0.01372305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00682930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00327964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00028251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,862,801 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

