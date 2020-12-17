Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) Shares Gap Up to $212.00

Shares of Loungers plc (LGRS.L) (LON:LGRS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $212.00, but opened at $222.00. Loungers plc (LGRS.L) shares last traded at $211.20, with a volume of 71,466 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.14 million and a P/E ratio of -18.93.

In other Loungers plc (LGRS.L) news, insider Robert Darwent sold 3,000,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £6,450,245.10 ($8,427,286.52).

Loungers plc (LGRS.L) Company Profile (LON:LGRS)

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of December 4, 2019, it operated 161 sites, including 133 Lounge and 28 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

