Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (LUN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE: LUN) recently:

12/17/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$10.80 to C$12.80.

12/10/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

12/2/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.75.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

12/1/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

11/30/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/28/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

11/12/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00.

10/30/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$12.50.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,714. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.06.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

