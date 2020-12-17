Lunes (LUNES) Achieves Market Cap of $657,234.08

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Lunes has a market cap of $657,234.08 and $6,010.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Lunes coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00134580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.54 or 0.00803077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00161504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00383415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00079925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00125136 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

