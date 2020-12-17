Lympo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $157,343.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $157,343.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

