Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

CVE:MCR traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$2.40. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Macro Enterprises Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

About Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

