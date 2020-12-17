MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 43.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $1,972,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.