MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $28.60. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 19,482 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,331. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.