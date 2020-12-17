Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 76,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 118.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

