Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.77

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$82.77 and last traded at C$82.62, with a volume of 230613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.25. The company has a market cap of C$24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 102.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 110,169 shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.48, for a total value of C$9,196,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,103.59. Also, Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter sold 40,000 shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$3,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,688,523.70. Insiders sold a total of 396,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,602 over the last ninety days.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.