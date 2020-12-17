Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDI. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$7.57 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.26 and a 52-week high of C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$610.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.92.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

